Rwanda: Penalties Loom for Drivers Who Fail to Yield to Ambulances

Drivers who fail to give way to ambulances could soon face penalties under new government measures aimed at strengthening emergency response and fostering a culture that prioritises saving lives.

The Minister of Health, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana announced the planned reforms on Thursday, March 26, during a parliamentary session attended by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva, where officials presented government activities under the "citizen at the centre" approach.

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Dr Nsanzimana said the Ministry of Health is working closely with police to curb dangerous road behaviour, including motorists who refuse to yield to ambulances or tail them to take advantage of cleared traffic.

"Failing to prioritise an ambulance is a bad habit. It should be penalised to promote a culture of saving lives," he said, warning that such actions delay urgent care and can have fatal consequences.

Beyond enforcement, the government is investing in technology to improve ambulance services. New systems, including onboard cameras and electronic tracking, are being rolled out to monitor movements, ensure proper use, and strengthen maintenance.

Officials say the tools will enhance accountability and efficiency across the emergency response network.

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva stressed that ambulances should never have to compete for road space.

"Ambulances should not be fighting for the road with other vehicles. People must understand the importance of giving them priority," he said.

He added that ongoing infrastructure improvements, such as dedicated bus lanes, are already helping ambulances navigate traffic more quickly, particularly in urban areas.

The Prime Minister also highlighted progress in expanding emergency medical services nationwide. The number of ambulances has nearly doubled, rising from 263 in 2023 to 510 currently.

This expansion, combined with improved coordination and infrastructure, has significantly reduced response times.

In Kigali, average ambulance response time has dropped from 45 minutes to 15 minutes, while in the provinces it has fallen from about two and a half hours to roughly 45 minutes.

"These improvements are part of a broader effort to ensure faster, higher-quality services for all citizens," Nsengiyumva said, noting that continued investments will further strengthen the system.