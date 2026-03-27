Namibia: NBC Clarifies N$184m Audit Report Says It Owes Huawei

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) says it owes communications technology company Huawei only N$3 million, as opposed to N$184 million flagged in the auditor general's report.

NBC outgoing director general Stanley Similo explained this during a public hearing with the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts in Windhoek on Thursday.

The NBC has received adverse audit reports for the past five years.

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This follows questions from committee member John-Louw Mouton, who cited the NBC's debt of N$184 million to Huawei for equipment ordered and manufactured for the broadcaster's digital terrestrial television migration project.

Committee chairperson Hendrik Gaobaeb flagged the broadcaster's recurring adverse audits.

"There is no recognition and disclosure of the outstanding amount of N$184 million in the annual financial statements in accordance with the requirements of international accounting standards, and no sufficient appropriate evidence was provided regarding the outstanding invoices or how the outstanding amount was ascertained," Mouton said.

However, Similo said this is because the amount falls below the N$12 million reporting threshold used by auditors, which is why it was not reported.

"We have some agreements and understandings.

"So, the amount of N$184 million that is referenced is not an amount we owe.

"This would have been if the project had continued. And this is what we've been telling the auditors," Similo said.

He said the corporation's assets to have grown to N$1.6 billion.

Swanu of Namibia president Evilastus Kaaronda, however, said every dollar counts, and the N$3 million omitted raises eyebrows.