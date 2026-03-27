Uganda, Norway Pledge to Boost Trade and Economic Cooperation

27 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Uganda and Norway have concluded a one-day bilateral consultation meeting, agreeing to strengthen cooperation and expand trade and investment between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was co-chaired by State Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba and Norwegian Minister for International Cooperation Mr Asmund Grover Aukrust.

Discussions focused on economic cooperation, regional peace and security, and multilateral relations.

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Mulimba acknowledged Norway's longstanding support for Uganda's development initiatives, including education, renewable energy, and women's empowerment programs.

He noted, however, that bilateral trade remains low, with Uganda's exports to Norway valued at $1 million in 2024 and imports from Norway at $6 million.

He called for joint efforts to improve these figures.

Mr Aukrust commended Uganda's role in regional peacebuilding and its refugee hosting policy, describing it as exemplary given the country's location in a volatile region.

Both sides emphasized dialogue involving all stakeholders as key to achieving sustainable peace.

The meeting also touched on United Nations reforms, with both parties agreeing that the UN should adapt to contemporary global challenges.

In a move to strengthen economic ties, Uganda and Norway agreed to convene the Norway-Uganda Trade and Investment Summit before the end of 2027.

The summit aims to attract Norwegian investments and boost bilateral trade.

Mr Aukrust was joined by Ms Tone Tinnas, Ambassador of Norway to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Comoros; Mr Kyrre Holm, Director for Africa in the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Andre Stiansen, Norwegian Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

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