Rwanda: Singer Sarah Sanyu On Solo Career, Coping With Pressure to Deliver

Renowned gospel artiste Sarah Sanyu has opened up about balancing choir life with her solo ambitions, the challenges that slowed her progress, and why she believes her best years are still ahead.

Sanyu's music journey began more than two decades ago--and it is still evolving.

She is best known as a member of Ambassadors of Christ, one of Rwanda's most celebrated gospel groups. She joined the choir in 2006 while still in high school, unaware of how far music would take her.

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Over the years, the choir has grown into a globally recognised ensemble, performing across different countries, with Sanyu emerging as one of its most prominent voices.

In 2020, Sanyu took a bold step by launching her solo career while continuing to work with the choir. Six years on, she candidly admits that the journey has not fully matched her initial expectations.

"I did not hit the targets I had set for myself," she told The New Times. "There were disruptions--family, work, personal issues and everything else that life brings."

The mother of two says she does not view these challenges with regret. Instead, she describes the period as a learning phase--one that required her to balance competing priorities, even when music had to take a back seat.

"There were seasons where I simply could not give the career what it needed. I had to be honest with myself about that. But I never stopped. I kept releasing music, even if it was not at the pace I had planned, and my fans kept supporting me."

Over the past six years, she has released seven songs, all well received by her audience. Some of her top songs include Umunsi Mushya, Mwana Wanjye, Mukunzi We and Omora among others.

These tracks will form part of a full album she plans to release early next year--a milestone she describes as long overdue.

She is also planning a concert, something fans have long anticipated.

"My fans have been patient and supportive, and I think it is the right time. If all goes well and God allows, I will hold the concert next year," she said.

New chapter, renewed focus

Looking ahead, Sanyu believes the next phase of her career will be markedly different. Having established her own business, she now has greater control over her time and creative direction.

"For a long time, I was pulled in different directions. Now I have more structure and control over my time. What I have been longing to achieve as a solo artiste, I believe I will accomplish in the coming years."

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As more Rwandan gospel artistes embrace Swahili to reach wider audiences, Sanyu says the shift is not new to her. She was introduced to the language early during her time with the choir.

"Singing in Swahili is something I was trained in long before--it has always been part of how we ministered."

Her recent release Nifuate reflects that approach, as she seeks to expand her reach beyond Rwanda.

"I wanted to connect with a larger audience and deliver the word of God to more people. Swahili opens that door. The gospel is for everyone, and language can either limit or expand how far it travels."

The song has resonated with listeners both locally and internationally, reinforcing her belief that language choice in gospel music is both a creative and spiritual decision.

Staying power in gospel music

After nearly two decades in the industry, Sanyu has witnessed significant changes in how music is produced, distributed, and consumed in Rwanda.

Asked what it takes to build a lasting career in gospel music, she simply replied, "Gospel music requires a calling. If you come in only thinking about income, you might not last."

She emphasised that purpose--not profit--is what sustains artistes through difficult periods.

"There is nothing wrong with wanting to sustain yourself through music. But if money is the main reason, the first difficult season will break you. Gospel music is a long journey--you need something deeper than money to stay on it."