Rwanda: Unilak International Tech Summit Spotlights Innovations Set to Shape the Future

An inaugural tech summit organised by the University of Lay Adventists of Kigali (UNILAK) has highlighted how emerging technologies can create real impact -- improving lives, building opportunities, and empowering students and innovators to transform ideas into action.

Dubbed International Conference on Computing, Information Sciences and Technology (ICC-IST 2026), the summit was held on Wednesday, March 25. The event united global experts, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to explore how cutting-edge technologies can drive sustainable development, solve pressing societal challenges, and unlock new opportunities for communities.

Exploring technology for sustainable development

The conference, held under the theme "Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Development: Innovative Solutions for a Changing World," also created room for broader conversations on artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity and other fast-evolving technologies.

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UNILAK Vice Chancellor Prof. Jean Ngamije said the discussions come at a time when societies are facing increasingly complex challenges, from climate change to public health emergencies.

"Preparedness is no longer optional, it is essential," he said, pointing out that emerging technologies are already transforming how communities respond to such challenges.

He cited Rwanda's use of drones to deliver medical supplies as an example of how innovation can make a real difference. "What once took hours can now take minutes, saving lives when every second matters," he said.

Ngamije, however, stressed that progress must go hand in hand with responsibility, particularly in areas such as ethics, data privacy and digital inclusion. "Technology is not simply about progress; it is about people," he added.

Student innovations take center stage

Beyond the formal sessions and expert discussions, it was the innovations on display.

Across the exhibition space, students presented practical solutions responding to everyday challenges. Some focused on improving access to services, like a smart queuing system that allows users to track their position remotely and only show up when it is their turn. Others tackled personal and social needs, including applications for financial tracking, mental health monitoring, and tools to optimise power usage.

One of the projects that drew particular interest was an eye-controlled computer system, designed to allow users to operate devices without using their hands. The innovation, still under development, is especially relevant for people with limb disabilities or mobility challenges.

Edmond Masengesho, who developed the app said, said the idea came from a personal observation during his studies.

"The project allows people to interact with their computers using their eyes without touching anything," he said. "I saw a person with that disability and asked myself how that person could do what I can do."

Now, about 90 per cent complete, the system only requires a computer and a webcam, making it both accessible and affordable. Masengesho hopes to refine it further before releasing it for public use.

"It will not be expensive because it requires only a personal computer," he said, encouraging other young people to act on their ideas. "Get out of your comfort zone and do what you have to do for society."

Mentorship and bringing ideas into the spotlight

Joan Mbesya, the Founder and CEO of TechMindset Africa, who mentored the innovative students before displaying their projects, noted that this is exactly why such platforms matter, because many ideas remain hidden until spaces like this bring them forward.

"We do a lot behind closed doors, learning, innovating, discussing, but we do not tell the world," she said. "This conference brings people together to open up on what they are doing, and that is where opportunities are born."

She noted that several of the projects showcased were not new, but had been developed quietly over the years without exposure. "They existed before, but this is what brings them into the spotlight," she added.

Mbesya noted that while Africa is rapidly adopting artificial intelligence, it is still catching up globally in terms of development and leadership.

"We are very fast at using technology, but we are still playing catch-up when it comes to building and leading in AI," she said. "With the right mindset and leadership, we can change that."

She also highlighted a growing disconnect between fast-moving youth and slower-moving institutions, warning that resistance to change could slow progress.

"Our young people are adapting very quickly, but our systems are not moving at the same speed," she said. "Instead of blocking them, we should be guiding how they use these technologies."

On the policy side, she cautioned governments to take a more informed approach when adopting emerging technologies.

"You cannot control what you do not understand," Mbesya said. "Governments need to first understand AI, build the right frameworks, and then allow it to grow in a structured way."

Digital skills and the economic potential of data

Michael Tuape, a researcher in artificial intelligence and software engineering, said digital skills are no longer optional in today's world.

"The young person has no choice, it is either technology or technology," he said. "If you want to be competitive in today's world, you must have hands-on experience."

However, Tuape also urged caution, particularly around how young people handle data and digital tools.

"Every day we are generating information and sharing it through platforms," he said. "Young people need to be mindful of what they are putting out there because it can be used in ways that may affect them later."

He further pointed to the economic potential of digital data if properly harnessed.

"That same information can also be an opportunity, it can help you create value, build businesses and generate income," he said.

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Tuape further emphasised the need for stronger investment in digital infrastructure and local innovation, noting that many global tech companies profit from data generated in countries that do not fully benefit from it.

"If we invest more in technology, we create opportunities for ourselves," he said. "We can build our own platforms and use our own data to grow our economies."

He called for greater collaboration among African countries, particularly in building data systems needed to support homegrown AI solutions.

"We need to work together to create and own our data," he said. "Without that, it becomes difficult to develop technologies that truly respond to our needs."

From technology consumers to creators

Papias Niyigena, the Principal of Rwanda Coding Academy, echoed the call, encouraging young people to move from being consumers of technology to creators.

"We are living in the AI era. Some fear it will take jobs, but for the young, it is also creating opportunities," he said. "This is the time to start creating our own solutions that will drive our economy."

UNILAK acknowledges technology as a transformative force shaping how societies respond to challenges and create opportunities.

The university signalled its commitment to continue using such platforms to nurture home-grown innovations, support collaboration, and encourage students to move beyond theory into building practical solutions.