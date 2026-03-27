Zimbabwe: Two Man in Court for Murdering NPA Driver, Dumping Body Near Lake Chivero

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) driver before dumping his body near Lake Chivero.

The two are Tawanda Ruzvidzo (38) and Edmond Muzuva (32).

They are facing murder and armed robbery charges.

Ruzvidzo and Muzuva were remanded in custody following their hospital remand presided over by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

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Prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that the victim, 41-year-old NPA driver Shingirayi Chikosha, was found dead in a bush days after he went missing.

According to the State, the two suspects allegedly hatched a plan to rob unsuspecting motorists on March 12.

"The accused persons devised a plan to rob unsuspecting victims," Gangarahwe said.

The court heard that the pair went to Whitehouse bus terminus and posed as passengers seeking transport to Norton.

At around 9:30pm, Chikosha arrived driving a company-owned Kia Picanto and offered them a lift.

"The accused persons, pretending to be genuine passengers, boarded the motor vehicle," the prosecutor said.

While on the way, the suspects allegedly turned on the driver and killed him.

"They strangled the now deceased and dumped his body in a bush near Lake Chivero," Gangarahwe told the court, adding the body was left near Gracelands Resort Centre in Zvimba.

The duo allegedly stole Chikosha's personal belongings and drove off in his vehicle, which was later abandoned in Chegutu.

The court further heard that after the murder, the suspects allegedly used the stolen car to continue a robbery spree.

In the early hours of March 13, at around 12:01am, they reportedly picked up three passengers travelling from Chinhoyi to Karoi.

"Shortly after passing the Lomagundi turn-off, one of the accused produced a knife and threatened to stab the victims if they resisted," said Gangarahwe.

The victims Dickson Guza, Believe Matiza and Darlington Matemadanda were forced to hand over cash and valuables.

Guza lost a Kgtel smartphone and US$500, Matiza surrendered US$340 and an Itel A06 smartphone, while Matemadanda was robbed of a ZTE cellphone and US$480.

The ordeal escalated when the suspects allegedly drove the victims to Maningwa Farm turn-off, where one of them produced a firearm.

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"The accused ordered the complainants to strip naked and stole their clothes before fleeing," the prosecutor said.

The victims later reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police after seeking help at a nearby farm.

The total value of cash and goods stolen in the incidents is estimated at over US$1,690.