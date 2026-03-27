Uganda: Fufa Appoints Ronah Sheba Ampaire As Deputy CEO

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has appointed Sheba Ampaire Ronah as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in what the local football governing body said aims at strengthening the federation's top management structure as part of ongoing institutional reforms.

In a statement published on the federation's official website, Fufa said the appointment is intended to reinforce professional governance and improve service delivery across Ugandan football administration.

According to the statement, Ampaire, whose appointment takes effect April 1, brings a strong background in legal practice and football administration, combining regulatory expertise with strategic leadership experience that is expected to support the federation's operations and long-term development goals.

"Sheba assumes the role with a strong background in legal practice and football administration, bringing a blend of regulatory expertise and strategic leadership to the Fufa Secretariat. Her appointment reinforces Fufa's commitment to professional governance and efficient service delivery across all areas of the game," Fufa said on its official website.

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Ampaire joined Fufa in 2021 as legal officer, where she played a key role in strengthening the federation's judicial processes, ensuring compliance with statutory requirements and guiding the organisation through regulatory frameworks of international football governing bodies.

Fufa noted that her work contributed significantly to improving integrity, consistency, and accountability within the federation's operations, particularly in legal and disciplinary matters.

In her new role as Deputy Chief Executive, Ampaire will support the Chief Executive Edgar Watson in overseeing administrative and operational functions of the federation, including member relations, governance structures, and organisational development.

FUFA said her leadership is expected to support the federation's broader vision of transforming Ugandan football into a professionally managed and commercially sustainable sector.

"Sheba will support the Chief Executive Officer in overseeing key administrative and operational functions, including member relations and organisational development. Her leadership is expected to further drive Fufa's vision of transforming Ugandan football into a professionally managed and commercially sustainable sector," the federation stated.

Ampaire holds a Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Laws degree, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

She has also completed specialised training in football administration, including the Fifa Professional Club Management Certification and the FAMACO Level Three programme.

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Fufa said her experience, professionalism, and leadership approach will play an important role in advancing the federation's strategic objectives and improving football management standards in Uganda.