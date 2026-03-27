Uganda: Command, Reform, and Results - Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's Two Years As CDF

opinion

Two years ago, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba assumed office as Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, ushering in a new phase for the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF). His tenure has since been marked by visible shifts, not only in leadership style but also in the welfare, infrastructure, and international standing of the force.

Among the most notable developments has been a growing focus on the welfare of soldiers. Efforts towards improved remuneration have raised morale within the ranks, signaling a recognition of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

Better pay and allowances, though still a work in progress, represent a significant step towards professionalizing the force and ensuring that soldiers are adequately supported.

This commitment to the soldier is perhaps most visible in the physical transformation of the UPDF. From the ongoing construction of the new state-of-the-art Defence Headquarters to the modern Referral Hospital now on course for commissioning, these projects are more than just buildings; they are symbols of a modernizing institution.

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Across all barracks in the country, ongoing infrastructure projects are improving the living standards and operational readiness of our troops.

Equally important has been the attention to healthcare. Strengthening medical services for soldiers and their families reflects a broader commitment to dignity and long-term welfare.

Access to improved health facilities and services has increasingly become part of the conversation around building a modern and responsive military.

Under Gen Kainerugaba's command, Uganda held what many consider the most peaceful elections since 1996, an outcome that has been linked to improved security coordination and stability.

At the institutional level, there are signs of a stronger emphasis on accountability and transparency. Leadership decisions, internal processes, and the management of resources are drawing greater public and internal scrutiny.

Notably, this period has been characterized by a growing perception of "value for money" in military operations and resource utilization.

Gen Muhoozi's leadership style continues to stand out for its visibility and direct engagement. Beyond our borders, his high-level diplomatic engagements and frequent interactions with counterparts from other nations have become a hallmark of his tenure. These military-to-military relations have not only strengthened ties with regional partners but have also enhanced Uganda's standing with strategic allies globally, contributing directly to world peace.

During these two years, the UPDF has remained actively engaged both domestically and regionally. In Karamoja, a successful disarmament process is taking shape, contributing to improved security. As a result, tourism and investment opportunities in the region have begun to recover and expand.

Beyond Uganda's borders, the UPDF continues to play a key role in regional peace and stability. Peace support and stabilization missions in Somalia, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan are progressing well.

These operations not only contribute to regional security but also have a direct impact on Uganda's own stability and strategic standing.

I would also like to acknowledge the continued support of the Commander-in-Chief, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose leadership and guidance have played an important role in strengthening the office of the Chief of Defence Forces and the broader effectiveness of the UPDF.

Two years into his leadership, Gen Muhoozi's impact on the UPDF is increasingly defined by a blend of structural reform and human-centered priorities. Through improved welfare, massive infrastructure development, and a sophisticated approach to military diplomacy, he is redefining the institution.

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While the full results of these changes will unfold over time, the current trajectory signals a military evolving to meet the complex demands of the modern world.

I therefore congratulate and thank Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for these transformative two years. His leadership has moved the UPDF to visible results of a modernized force and improved soldier welfare.

We wish the CDF continued wisdom and strength as he builds a secure, professional institution that remains the backbone of our nation's progress.

PO 0011 Basaliza Henry Mutegeki is

A Central committee member of PLU