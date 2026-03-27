Uganda: 'We Can Be More' - Dr Ekure Launches Third Book, Calls for Purpose, Persistence and Personal Transformation

Renowned orthopedic surgeon and author John Ekure has officially launched his third book, We Can Be More, in an event held at Hotel Africana, attracting leaders, professionals, and young people from across the country.

The book, which centers on purpose, persistence, and personal transformation, received widespread praise from distinguished guests, including Francis Omaswa, former Director General of the Ministry of Health and current Chancellor of Soroti University, who served as Guest of Honour.

Describing Dr Ekure as a perfectionist who values quality and excellence, Prof. Omaswa commended the book's message and said it challenges people not to settle for less but to keep thinking ahead and striving for growth in all aspects of life.

He recommended that the book be introduced in schools, social clubs, and community spaces, noting that it offers practical tools for self-reflection, personal assessment, and growth.

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The launch featured reflections that connected the book's message to biblical figures such as John the Baptist, John the disciple, and John the seer, symbolizing hope, purpose, and spiritual strength. Speakers emphasized that adversity can shape resilience and that individuals are called to serve rather than settle in life.

Representing the Opola Foundation, Joseph Aryong expressed appreciation for being part of the event and highlighted the book's potential to inspire individuals and communities to pursue purpose and meaningful contribution to society.

Meanwhile, Sarah Kagingo praised Dr Ekure's rare ability to blend scientific expertise with compelling storytelling, noting that scientists are not usually known for writing inspirational literature, but that Dr Ekure successfully combines knowledge, experience, and storytelling in a way that makes the book both educational and inspirational.

She said the book sits at the intersection of purpose and transformation and particularly resonates with young people by encouraging critical thinking and intentional action.

Kagingo cited sections of the book that discuss persistence and pushing forward even when the journey becomes difficult, encouraging readers to set higher goals and remain focused on long-term impact rather than short-term comfort.

In support of this vision, she pledged to purchase 20 copies of the book, each priced at Shs200,000, for distribution among young people.

Retired consultant Dr Anthony Madelle, who has worked closely with the author, emphasized the book's practical relevance, noting that people can do more by acquiring knowledge, strengthening their professions, embracing social responsibility, and fostering collaboration in their communities and workplaces.

Similarly, trailblazer Hajati Ssebyala shared how the book has already influenced her personal and professional journey, explaining that she worked through the reflective questions in the book and applied them in her life with the help of accountability partners, which contributed to her personal growth and development.

Delivering the keynote address, Moses Kafeero described the book as both intellectually engaging and deeply practical, warning that many people become comfortable with temporary success and forget that there is a future beyond their current achievements.

He encouraged people to settle where their passion lies and ensure that their work contributes to society and improves the lives of others.

He emphasized the importance of turning ideas into action, noting that many people have ideas but fail to implement them. He encouraged the audience to focus on adding value, supporting vulnerable communities, and serving humanity through their professions and personal initiatives.

In his remarks, Dr Ekure reflected on a life shaped by hardship, discipline, and a deep commitment to service, explaining that during his early life, survival often came before ambition, but the hardships he experienced helped sharpen his focus and determination.

Growing up amid insecurity in Kumi District, he said the experience built resilience and shaped his outlook on life.

He explained that his passion for orthopedics was sparked by witnessing life-changing surgeries and medical interventions, which inspired him to pursue a career grounded in empathy, service, and purpose.

He said pain can either imprison a person or prepare them for a greater purpose, and that the book encourages people to expand their capacity, stop complaining, and instead create the conditions they need to grow and succeed.

Dr Ekure also highlighted initiatives under his foundation, including environmental conservation through tree planting, and shared personal experiences where faith, persistence, and discipline led to unexpected breakthroughs in his life and career.

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Throughout the evening, speakers emphasized a consistent message that young people must rise beyond limitations and take responsibility for shaping their future through education, discipline, innovation, and service to others.

Addressing the youth directly, Dr Ekure said they are the reason the book was written and encouraged them to constantly ask themselves what more they can do, who more they can serve, and what more they can give to society.

Speakers echoed the words often attributed to Mother Teresa, reminding the audience that if one cannot help many people, they should at least help one, emphasizing that service to others begins with small actions.

We Can Be More is described as a motivational and reflective book that challenges individuals to embrace purpose, persist through challenges, and contribute meaningfully to society, with the launch marking not just the release of a book but the beginning of a broader conversation about personal responsibility, leadership, and transformation.