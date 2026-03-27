Uganda: Buliisa Leaders Raise Alarm Over Vandalised Road Signs

Authorities in Buliisa District have raised concern over increasing cases of vandalism targeting road signage, warning that the trend is contributing to a rise in road accidents.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Silvester Tumukurate, said unknown individuals are removing road signs that are critical for guiding motorists and other road users.

"For people that have come from Hoima side to Buliisa, I know you have seen poles with no signs. They were all marked, but you wake up in the morning and they are not there. We are not sure who takes them, but many point to scrap dealers," he said.

Tumukurate noted that the absence of signage has made navigation difficult, particularly for first-time drivers, leading to an increase in accidents.

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"There are places where they had marked sharp corners, animal crossings, children crossings, steep slopes, humps ahead. Now these are not there, so first-time drivers and road users find it hard, and before we know it, accidents rise," he added.

The district security committee has tasked police to investigate the matter and apprehend those responsible.

"Police, please do us a favor. Once one person is arrested, we will make sure he or she faces the full force of the law so that others can learn. We cannot accept to live in such an environment. Government installs these for the safety of citizens, yet people remove them," Tumukurate directed.

He made the remarks on Thursday while commissioning a water project at Avogera Health Centre III in Ngwendo Sub-county. The project was constructed by TotalEnergies EP Uganda in partnership with Engineers Without Borders East Africa.

Tumukurate urged the beneficiary community to ensure proper use and maintenance of the facility.

Joy Mubale, Director of Social Performance at TotalEnergies, said the project will benefit both the health facility and surrounding communities, noting that access to clean water is essential for wellbeing and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Thaban Gabriel said the availability of clean water is expected to reduce infection rates at the health centre.