East Africa: Israel Says Iranian Missiles Could Reach East Africa

Nairobi — Israel has said that Iran possesses missile capabilities that could reach parts of East Africa, including the cities of Mogadishu, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and Juba, according to a statement by Israel's embassy in Kenya.

The embassy said that a 4,000-kilometre radius stretching from Tehran extends across much of the Horn of Africa and parts of East Africa, placing several regional capitals within potential range of long-range missiles.

According to the statement, Addis Ababa lies about 3,200 km from Tehran, while Mogadishu is approximately 3,700 to 3,800 km away. Juba sits just under 4,000 km, and Nairobi is close to the outer edge of that distance at roughly 4,300 to 4,400 km.

The embassy said the geographical proximity highlights how the Middle East and East Africa fall within a relatively close regional corridor, raising security discussions about long-range missile capabilities.

Israeli officials have also warned that Iran maintains missiles capable of reaching targets beyond the Middle East, including parts of Africa.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions involving Iran and the United States, with analysts increasingly examining the potential reach and regional implications of Tehran's missile programme.