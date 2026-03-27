Uganda, Norway Agree to Boost Trade, Investment After Bilateral Talks

Uganda and Norway have concluded a one-day bilateral consultation meeting, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation and scale up trade and investment between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was co-chaired by Minister John Mulimba and Asmund Grover Aukrust, the Norwegian Minister for International Cooperation.

Discussions focused on economic cooperation, regional peace and security, and multilateral relations.

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Mulimba acknowledged Norway's longstanding support to Uganda's development, particularly in education, renewable energy, and women's empowerment programmes.

However, he noted that bilateral trade volumes remain low, with Uganda's exports to Norway valued at about $1 million in 2024, compared to imports worth approximately $6 million.

He stressed the need for both countries to enhance trade relations and unlock new investment opportunities.

Aukrust commended the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries, highlighting their collaboration in multilateral platforms and regional peacebuilding efforts. He also praised Uganda's progressive refugee hosting policy, especially given its location in a conflict-prone region.

The meeting further addressed regional peace and security, with both sides emphasising the importance of inclusive dialogue in conflict resolution to achieve sustainable peace.

On global governance, Uganda and Norway agreed on the need for reforms within the United Nations to better reflect current global realities and effectively respond to emerging challenges.

Both countries also agreed to convene a Norway-Uganda Trade and Investment Summit before the end of 2027, aimed at attracting Norwegian investment into Uganda and boosting bilateral trade.

Aukrust was accompanied by Tone Tinnas, Kyrre Holm, and Andre Stiansen.