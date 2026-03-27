Somalia: Somali Army, AU Forces Repel Al-Shabaab Attack in Lower Shabelle, Over 40 Fighters Killed

27 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali government forces, backed by Ugandan troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, repelled an attempted attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the Mubaarak area of the Lower Shabelle region, officials said Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said more than 40 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed and several others wounded during the operation, after the militants attempted to overrun the strategic location.

According to the ministry, Somali National Army troops and allied forces successfully thwarted the assault, inflicting heavy losses on the armed group and maintaining control of the area.

Mubaarak is considered a strategic site that government forces recaptured earlier this month following a large-scale military offensive. Officials said the area had previously been used by Al-Shabaab as a staging ground for attacks targeting Mogadishu and surrounding regions.

Authorities added that reconstruction efforts are currently underway in Mubaarak, including the reopening of key roads previously blocked by the militants to improve movement and restore public services.

The Ministry of Defence and Somali military command said operations against Al-Shabaab would continue in order to strengthen national security and prevent further attacks by the group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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