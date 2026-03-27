Kenya: Sifuna Holds Parallel ODM Convention As Oburu Camps Move to Oust Him

Nairobi — ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Thursday led a parallel "Linda Mwananchi" convention at Ufungamano House as a rival National Delegates Convention convened by Oburu Odinga got underway at Jamhuri Grounds with plans to oust him.

The "People's Convention," organised by the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement, proceeded after its leaders breached a police blockade and gained access to Ufungamano House, where a standoff with officers had briefly delayed the meeting.

Leaders including ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino emerged from behind the auditorium and called the meeting to order.

"Let police not try anything stupid, we are here legally and we issued a notice of this meeting," Sifuna said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added: "This is the people's convention. This is the ODM faction that is advancing the agenda of our founder Raila Amolo Odinga. We are not part of the group of ODM that has been infiltrated and we are clear about Ruto one term."

Osotsi's opening remarks were briefly interrupted by a section of supporters chanting "two terms."

Sifuna later led attendees in observing a minute of silence in honour of ODM founder Raila Odinga and the youth killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

"We will not join hands with Ruto. We will not support his oppressive regime, never ever, because we are with the people," he said.

The meeting was temporarily disrupted after participants objected to the presence of police officers at the entrance to the auditorium.

At the same time, Oburu Odinga, who has taken over party leadership from Raila, was leading a parallel ODM Special Delegates meeting at Jamhuri Grounds, where one of the agenda items was the planned removal of Sifuna, who has remained defiant amid deepening divisions within the party.