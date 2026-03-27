South Africa: 'Nothing Should Get in Your Way'

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Moeletsi Tladi - a Vice-Chancellor's Blue Carpet Scholarship recipient in 2023 - is looking forward to his graduation on 28 March. After being a top matric achiever in 2022, he is sharing lessons from his time at the institution.

The Limpopo-born Moeletsi shared that numerous offers to study at universities were available to him, but he was set on UCT: "Just when I thought things could not get any better, I got the Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship email, and from that moment I decided I'm going to UCT."

That joyous moment was short-lived when, after what should have been a straightforward registration period, Tladi was met with news that he could not register for the actuarial science course because of certain requirements. Confused, running out of time and out of options, a window of opportunity opened.

"It was a rollercoaster. I had to register for a Bachelor of Business Science, specialising in statistics and data science, with the opportunity to change to actuarial science the following year if I met certain requirements. Off I went, and throughout that period I had people commenting that their friends tried the same course of action and it didn't work out. In other words, if you want to do actuarial science, do it from the start," Moeletsi recalled.

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"Failure is normal, but it's not something to be internalised."

"I started believing what they were saying because it was not just one person saying it, but multiple people; however, I remembered that I was able to get great results in Grade 12 despite people being doubtful of me. Long story short, I ended up meeting the requirements to change - and here I am, about to graduate. In record time," he said.

There have been lessons along the way. "Just because things don't happen the way they are meant to, it does not mean they should not happen at all. I remember being overwhelmed in first year (while still trying to get to actuarial science) and I felt at the time that I probably should not be in the degree, but my friends along the way kept me going. The thinking was simply that because we have qualified, nothing should get in our way."

He added: "The people around you are your biggest asset. I am grateful as well to the UCT support structures who also were in my ear, encouraging me. The other lesson is that other people's experiences are not your own, and while it's good to be cautioned about how strict courses are, there is also a big group of people that also succeed. Failure is normal, but it's not something to be internalised."

"I dedicate this degree to my parents, whose unwavering support and tireless efforts have made this achievement possible." - Moeletsi Tladi Photo Lerato Maduna.

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"The key to success, I have learned, is that intelligence alone won't get you far: resilience and determination are things that you will have to tap into because this university will definitely challenge you.

"I dedicate this degree to my parents, whose unwavering support and tireless efforts have made this achievement possible. They have been a constant source of encouragement since my primary school years, always motivating me to excel in my studies."

Smart, capable

Moeletsi added that success can and will be defined by "putting yourself out there" because of the many opportunities that will present themselves to students. "The aim is to grow holistically, together with getting your degree: grow as a university leader and you would have already learned great skills for the world of work.

"Finally, protect your mental health. As you encounter challenges, and you're not feeling okay, please make use of the services available, including Student Wellness [Service], and tap into your communities that you are building. You're smart, you belong and you are capable."

On the celebrations that await, Moeletsi said: "My parents and siblings are coming to Cape Town for the first time ever, so we'll probably spend the remainder of the day exploring parts of Cape Town - my brothers are looking forward to this one!

"My short-term goal is to complete my honours in actuarial science and obtain all the exemptions offered during the programme. In the long term, I aspire to qualify as an actuary and, ideally, build a career in the health actuarial field. This is an area I am deeply passionate about, and I believe it is where I will continue to grow both professionally and personally."