Kenya: Oburu Takes ODM Helm As Sifuna Faction Rejects Outcome

27 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Delegates of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) meeting at the Jamhuri ASK Grounds have ratified the election of Oburu Oginga as the party leader, in a major leadership shake-up that has intensified internal divisions.

The National Delegates Convention (NDC) also endorsed the appointment of Simba Arati, the Kisii Governor, and Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, the Mombasa Governor, as new deputy party leaders.

However, Godfrey Osotsi, the Vihiga Senator, was removed from his position as one of the party's deputy leaders. ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed stated that Osotsi's nomination was invalid as it lacked both a proposer and a seconder.

The resolutions adopted at Jamhuri come amid a deepening split within the party, with a rival faction led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna rejecting the outcomes.

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Speaking at a parallel convention held at Ufungamano House, Sifuna dismissed the NDC as illegitimate, accusing the Oburu-led faction of betraying the party's founding principles.

"The resolutions do not reflect the will of the people," Sifuna told delegates aligned to the "Linda Mwananchi" wing.

At the same gathering, James Orengo called on young Kenyans to actively defend democratic gains, warning against complacency amid the unfolding political tensions.

Orengo praised delegates who managed to access the venue despite an earlier police blockade, saying their actions reflected Kenya's long history of struggle for freedom.

He urged the youth to take up the responsibility of safeguarding democratic space, cautioning that the country risks reversing hard-won gains if vigilance is not maintained.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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