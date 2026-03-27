Kenya: KCB Names Peter Ng'eno New Corporate Banking Director

Nairobi — KCB Bank Kenya has appointed Peter Kipkorir Ng'eno as new Director of Corporate Banking, effective March 27, 2026, following the departure of John Okulo.

Ng'eno, whose appointment is subject to regulatory approval, previously served as Executive Head of Client Coverage and Business Development in the Corporate Banking Division since February 2022.

He has also held roles including Sector Head for Manufacturing between 2019 and 2022, and Acting Corporate Banking Director from April to September 2021.

With over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, Ngen'o holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from the University of Nairobi.

In his new role, Ng'eno will be tasked with driving growth in the bank's corporate banking segment, leveraging the Group's scale and capabilities.