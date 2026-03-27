Tanzania: Stepmother Arrested in Connection With Child Abuse Incident

Dodoma — POLICE in Dodoma Region are holding a 23-year-old stepmother, identified as Irene Elly, a resident of Area A, Dodoma, who was seen in a viral social media video allegedly abusing a fouryear-old child.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma, the Regional Police Commander, Gallus Hyera, said investigations were launched immediately after the video surfaced, leading to the suspect's arrest on March 24, this year. He said the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

"Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate legal action will be taken. We urge members of the public to refrain from engaging in any form of violence against children, as such acts will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

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Police also commended members of the public for reporting the incident, noting that public cooperation is vital in the fight against gender-based violence and child abuse.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dorothy Gwajima, said in a Facebook post that the suspect was traced and arrested through a joint operation involving social welfare officers and the police gender and children's desk.

She added that the two stepchildren have been placed in a safe environment as investigations continue. Authorities are also working to establish the whereabouts of their biological mother and the circumstances under which the children came under the care of the suspect.

"We commend the public for their vigilance in protecting children from all forms of abuse. Let us continue working together to end gender-based violence and safeguard our values, culture and traditions," she said.