Zimbabwe: UK - HIV Rapist Shayanowako Jailed in Absence As International Manhunt Is Launched

A convicted rapist, Brian Tatenda Shayanowako (54), who knowingly infected a woman with HIV fled the UK before sentencing and is believed to have escaped to Zimbabwe, triggering an international manhunt. Shayanowako formerly of Lower Adelaide Street in Northampton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in his absence after being found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Shayanowako was convicted of rape and had also pleaded guilty to recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, after it was established that he had unprotected sex with the victim over several years while knowingly carrying HIV. The offences took place between 2006 and 2010, with the court hearing that he failed to disclose his condition, ultimately resulting in the victim becoming infected.

The case also revealed a history of violence. In 2002, while living in Slough, Shayanowako poured boiling water over the same woman, causing serious burns to her chest and abdomen. The following year, in 2003, he raped her. Despite these earlier incidents, the prolonged abuse continued for years, culminating in the transmission of HIV.

Shayanowako arrived in the UK in 2001 and had lived in several locations including Slough, Milton Keynes and Northampton. By the time he was due to be sentenced in August 2014, he had already absconded, avoiding custody entirely. As a result, the court proceeded in his absence, handing down a 12-year sentence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Following the conviction, Thames Valley Police issued a warrant for his arrest and began efforts to locate him. Investigators later confirmed that intelligence suggested he had fled to Zimbabwe, prompting authorities to expand their search internationally and liaise with overseas law enforcement agencies.

Detective Constable Charlotte McDonald, who led the investigation, made clear that the case was not about criminalising individuals living with HIV, but about the deliberate and reckless transmission of the virus. She emphasised that Shayanowako's actions involved knowingly putting another person at serious risk, resulting in life-changing consequences for the victim.

The case highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement when offenders flee the country before sentencing, particularly in cases involving serious violent and sexual offences. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation in tracking and apprehending fugitives.

Police continue to appeal for information regarding Shayanowako's whereabouts, with efforts ongoing to locate and return him to the UK to serve his sentence. For the victim, the conviction represents a measure of justice, but the absence of the offender means the case remains unresolved in practical terms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This case raises critical questions about how offenders are able to evade sentencing and the systems in place to prevent such escapes. It also brings attention to the severe and lasting impact of offences involving both violence and the transmission of serious illness.

Shayanowako remains wanted, and authorities have made clear that efforts to locate him will continue until he is brought back to face the full consequences of his crimes.