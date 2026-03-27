Kenya: KWS Dismisses Claims of Forest Destruction At Nairobi National Park

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed allegations that upland forest within Nairobi National Park is being destroyed, terming the claims "misleading, unfounded and inflammatory."

The response follows accusations by Friends of Nairobi National Park (FoNNaP), which claimed that about 100 acres of upland forest were under threat due to ongoing development.

However, KWS maintained that the project in question--relocation and upgrade of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage--is lawful and aligned with both Kenyan regulations and international conservation standards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"KWS confirms that the relocation and upgrade of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage is a carefully planned, lawful, and forward-looking initiative aimed at enhancing wildlife conservation, animal welfare, conservation education, and visitor experience," the agency said.

The service noted that the current orphanage, established in 1964, no longer meets modern standards amid rising visitor numbers and increasing demand for wildlife rescue.

The upgraded facility will include larger and more natural enclosures, a modern wildlife hospital, quarantine and nursery units, and designated release areas to support rewilding efforts.

It will also feature improved visitor infrastructure such as walkways, rest areas, sanitation facilities, parking, waste management systems and education spaces.

"The existing old orphanage site will be restored and rewilded, reinforcing the ecological integrity of Nairobi National Park," KWS added.

The agency further said the new facility will be integrated with the upcoming Bomas International Convention Centre to enhance accessibility and visitor management.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between conservation groups and state agencies over land use and development within protected areas.