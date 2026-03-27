Namibia: First Gentleman Ndaitwah Calls for Critical, Forward-Thinking Leadership

First gentleman Denga Ndaitwah has called on leaders to adopt a self-critical and forward-thinking approach, noting that effective leadership requires the ability to reflect, adapt and focus on present challenges.

Speaking during a public lecture on strategic leadership and management organised by the International University of Management (IUM) in Windhoek on Thursday, Ndaitwah said while leadership focuses on doing the right things, management is about doing things right.

"Management is getting people to do what needs to be done, while leadership is getting people to want to do what needs to be done," he said.

Ndaitwah said strategic leadership and management are interlinked and are mutually inclusive.

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Ndaitwah said one of the greatest challenges individuals face is accepting leadership roles, urging people to embrace leadership with pride and readiness to face challenges.

"Do not be biased, and always try to be critical of yourself. When you're a leader, there is an expectation of you," he said.

Ndaitwah encouraged leaders to avoid dwelling on the past, and instead focus on the present realities and solutions.

He said his office is open to anyone willing to engage and collaborate with him on critical matters.

In his opening remarks, IUM director of stakeholder engagement and internationalisation Gerry Munyama expressed honour in hosting the first gentleman, saying his presence reflects strong and forward-looking leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

"We believe this lecture aligns with that vision, as strategic leadership thrives where innovation, adaptability and collaboration are embraced," he said.

The lecture brought together students, lecturers and leaders, providing a platform for engagement and learning on how to become effective and impactful leaders.