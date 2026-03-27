South Africa: Bheki Cele Refuses to Comment On Arrest of 12 Officers He Appointed

Twelve top police officers were arrested this week over a R360-million South African Police Service tender.

Cele is keeping quiet on the arrests because he is accused of still running the police through officers he appointed.

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he will not speak about the arrest of 12 top police officers linked to a R360-million SAPS tender.

Cele told Scrolla.Africa he chose to stay quiet because people accuse him of running the police from the grave.

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"I have taken a decision that I won't say anything or involve myself in anything that has to do with the SAPS or its ministry because I am being accused of ruling from the grave. Whatever is taking place there I just watch like any normal South African..." he said.

The 12 officers, along with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, were arrested this week. The investigation was ordered by police minister Senzo Mchunu in January 2025.

Cele is accused of running SAPS through senior officers appointed during his time as minister.

Businessman Cat Matlala accused Cele of demanding large sums of money, including cash delivered in a Woolworths bag. Matlala also alleged that Cele met him at the Oyster Box Hotel and gave him a large sum of money.

Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, won the R360-million contract to provide medical and wellness services to police personnel.

An investigation found that Medicare24 Tshwane District did not complete required documents and submitted different pricing from the original bid. Despite many irregularities in its documents, the company was still awarded the contract.

The report, which Scrolla.Africa has seen, showed 22 companies submitted bids but 10 were disqualified for not meeting requirements.

The cancellation of the tender reportedly caused tension between Mchunu and Cele. Cele went to the parliamentary ad hoc committee and accused Mchunu of cancelling the tender to fund his ANC presidential campaign.