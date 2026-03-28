Afreximbank to Hold Its 33rd Annual Meetings in El Alamein, Egypt, From 21-24 June 2026

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced that it will hold its 33rd Annual Meetings (AAM2026) at El Alamein in Egypt, from 21 to 24 June 2026.

Against the backdrop of deepening geopolitical re-alignment and conflicts, Afreximbank will hold its 33rd Annual Meetings under the theme "Intra-African Trade and Industrialisation: Pathway to Economic Sovereignty", underscoring the growing imperative for African countries to harness internal capacities, strengthen regional value chains, and accelerate industrial transformation as a foundation for sustainable and resilient growth.

The meetings will bring together Heads of State, government officials, policymakers, private sector leaders, financial institutions, academia and international partners from across Africa and beyond.

Through a series of strategic dialogues and engagements, Afreximbank aims to identify priority projects and actionable programmes that will advance the transformation of Africa's trade structure, particularly in an era shaped by protectionism, shifting alliances, and economic self-interest.

Commenting on the AAM2026, Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank, expressed his appreciation to the Government of Egypt for hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings. He said, "For the past decade, Afreximbank has laid a solid foundation for intra-African trade to take off. As we enter this new phase, we must prioritise the processing of goods to be traded under the Free Trade Agreement."

"With the current global turmoil, marked by policy uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical tensions, Africans must look inwards for solutions relevant to their challenges. We must wean ourselves off trade in commodities, expand investment in processing, build regional value chains, and consume our products to realise the growth and shared prosperity we want.

H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), affirmed: "As the host country of Afreximbank, Egypt is honoured to welcome distinguished delegates to attend the Bank's 33rd Annual Meetings. At a time of increasing global uncertainty and shifting economic dynamics, Egypt's strategic location and economic scale position it as a key driver of regional integration and advancing continental priorities.Hosting the AAM2026 in El Alamein, reflects Egypt's continued commitment to supporting African institutions strengthening intra-African trade and advancing the continent's industrialization and long-term economic transformation."

The AAM2026 will provide a unique platform for delegates to engage with high-level decision-makers, connect with partners across the value chain, gain insights into trade finance and logistics, and access capital and close investment deals. The meetings will also serve as a platform to structure partnerships and advance bankable projects across the continent.

By convening a diverse range of stakeholders, AAM2026 will contribute to advancing a shared vision of an integrated, industrialised, and economically sovereign continent.

Further information about the AAM2026 can be found https://2026.afreximbankevents.com/