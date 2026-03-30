Africa: Handpumps Bring Water to Rural African Communities, but Many Are Broken - Study Models How Best to Maintain Them

analysis

In rural sub-Saharan Africa, access to clean drinking water often depends on a simple technology: the handpump.

These manually operated systems pump water out of the ground for more than 184 million people. Yet despite their importance, research has found that at least 100,000 handpumps out of the 500,000 to 1.3 million in use in sub-Saharan Africa are not functioning.

This is a hidden crisis. It means rural people are not getting water, not because new infrastructure is needed and not being built, but because existing water systems aren't working.

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We are a team of operations management researchers who look at how organisations make decisions when they don't have the time, the money, or the staff to do everything at once. Our research focuses on how nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) manage and maintain rural water systems.

Our latest research investigated how maintenance can be designed to keep water flowing more reliably when resources and information are limited.

We worked closely with three NGOs in Ethiopia, Malawi and the Central African Republic to find out how they maintain their water pump systems. In total, we looked at 3,584 handpumps across the three countries and found that each NGO had a different way of maintaining its water pumps.

In Malawi, the NGO regularly calls communities to check if water pumps are working. It goes out to fix breakdowns.

In Ethiopia, communities report water pump problems to a call centre, but many broken pumps go unreported by people who don't have phones.

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In the Central African Republic, pumps are serviced on a fixed schedule, whether they are broken or not.

Using this information, we used a dynamic mathematical optimisation model which figures out ways to make the best decision under constraints, and over time, considering how choices now affect future outcomes. This model allowed us to come up with a plan for regular maintenance visits and see how much this would cost.

Our research found that maintaining each pump on a regular timetable would not cost the NGOs any more money than not carrying out maintenance, because regular maintenance prevents future major breakdowns that are difficult and more expensive to repair.

Our model also came up with a balanced maintenance plan after finding that some water points were serviced three times a year, when twice would have been enough. Others were barely serviced at all.

The NGOs now plan to include this model in their handpump maintenance schedules.

Building new water points often receives the most attention and funding. But our model shows that keeping these water systems functional over time is an equally critical challenge.

Regular maintenance is not more expensive

These strategies reflect different approaches to maintenance planning: should organisations react and only fix things when they break? Or perform regular check-ups to prevent breakdowns?

Preventive maintenance is often seen as too expensive, especially with tight budgets. As a result, many NGOs adopt reactive strategies. But this leads to more costly, longer breakdowns, leaving people without safe water or forcing them to use unsafe sources or travel farther.

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We used 47,000 records from NGOs on pump functionality over a decade to build a model to help decide where and when to send maintenance teams.

Our model used past pump breakdown data to estimate when pumps are likely to fail. It then guided the NGOs to carry out regular preventive maintenance and repairs while keeping pumps working.

What we found was encouraging and nuanced. Scheduled maintenance can reduce downtime by as much as 60% in some settings.

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What works best can be decided locally. For example, in Malawi our NGO partner trained communities to carry out basic preventive maintenance themselves, reducing the organisation's workload.

Repairing broken pumps fast is the goal

Many NGOs invest in call centres or monitoring systems, assuming that more information leads to better decisions. But our results suggest otherwise. We found that additional information has limited value if organisations are focused on saving money. It would be better, in that case, to spend scarce resources on improving how spare water pump parts are sourced, stored and delivered, and how repair teams can reach the right pumps at the right time with the right parts.

Our research found that the best maintenance strategy depends on both information availability and repair demand. When breakdowns are rare and information is reliable, reactive maintenance can be effective. But when breakdowns are frequent, a proactive, scheduled approach performs better, even without detailed information.

What needs to happen next

When a water point breaks down, families may be forced to walk long distances to alternative sources. This reduces time for work or school and affects women and children most. Drawing water from springs or natural dams increases the risk of waterborne diseases if the sources are polluted by grazing animals. Keeping water infrastructure working is therefore not just a technical issue - it is a foundation for social and economic well-being.

Our findings also point to a broader issue in how aid is structured. Many donor programmes have short funding cycles of one to two years that prioritise new projects. But maintenance needs long-term funding. Without sustained investment, systems deteriorate.

What needs to happen next is clear. First, donors must recognise that maintenance is not an optional add-on but a core part of reliable water access.

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Funding should shift to longer-term programmes that support preventive maintenance, and towards setting up spare parts supply chains that produce affordable parts locally rather than importing them. Building a skilled workforce in water pump repairs also needs to be funded.

Second, NGOs should carefully allocate limited resources. Instead of collecting more data, they may achieve more impact by improving spare part quality, sourcing parts more efficiently to reduce costs, and expanding repair teams to fix pumps faster.

Finally, researchers and practitioners must continue working together to develop solutions that work in different contexts.

The hidden crisis of broken water pumps is, at its core, a problem of decision-making under budget constraints. But it is also an opportunity: with better strategies, smarter investments and longer-term thinking, millions more people in rural sub-Saharan Africa can gain reliable access to clean water.

Chengcheng Zhai, Assistant Professor, University of Notre Dame

Alfonso J. Pedraza Martinez, Professor of IT, Analytics, and Operations, University of Notre Dame

Jorge Mejia, Assistant professor, Indiana University

Kurt M. Bretthauer, Professor of Operations Management, Indiana University

Rodney Parker, Professor of Operations Management, Indiana University