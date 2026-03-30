Sudan Army Claims Gains in South Kordofan, 'Displacement Rises in Blue Nile'

Delling / El Fasher / Geisan — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say they repelled a major assault yesterday by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied fighters from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu on the city of Delling, even as local sources warn the situation remains critical and civilians continue to flee escalating violence across the region.

In a statement, SAF said it destroyed dozens of RSF vehicles, captured several more, and forced attacking forces to withdraw under heavy fire. Radio Dabanga was unable to independently verify the claims, and competing accounts remain unclear.

Sources on the ground described intense fighting in the city centre and market areas, with clashes reportedly taking place in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Videos circulating on social media, which could not be authenticated, appeared to show attempts to intercept drones over the city, indicating heavy aerial activity.

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A local resistance leader, Abdelrahman Hammad, warned in a video message that Delling could fall in a similar manner to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, urging authorities to take urgent action as the situation deteriorates.

'425 families flee Blue Nile state'

The RSF and allied groups, including the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), claimed separate gains yesterday across Kordofan and Blue Nile State, saying they had taken control of several areas, including parts of North Kordofan and locations in Blue Nile.

These claims also remain unverified.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to worsen. In Geisan, at least 425 families reportedly fled yesterday's fighting, according to the local Emergency Chamber.

The Chamber said displaced families had scattered across multiple locations, with many facing severe shortages of food, shelter, and basic services.

"Families have been forced to leave their homes in search of safety," the group said, warning that conditions are rapidly deteriorating amid limited access to humanitarian assistance.

It called for urgent intervention, including the opening of safe corridors for aid delivery and greater protection for civilians.

Radio Dabanga was unable to independently verify battlefield developments or the displacement figures.