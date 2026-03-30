South Africa: JSE Lists AI-Focused Active Etf to Expand Access to Global Tech

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has listed an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on artificial intelligence, giving local investors access to global companies in the sector.

The fund, traded under the ticker IVYA, invests in international firms involved in the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies. It provides exposure through a single locally listed instrument.

The product is designed to simplify access to global markets. Investors can gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of AI-related companies without investing directly in foreign markets.

Unlike traditional ETFs that track an index, the fund uses active management. Portfolio allocations are adjusted based on market conditions and developments in technology.

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The listing is part of the exchange's effort to expand its range of thematic investment products and respond to demand for global exposure.

Key Takeaways

The launch of an AI-focused active ETF reflects growing demand for thematic investing linked to global technology trends. Artificial intelligence has become a key driver of economic activity, attracting capital from investors seeking long-term growth opportunities. By offering access through a locally listed ETF, the JSE allows investors to participate in global markets while avoiding the complexity of offshore investment processes. The use of active management signals a shift toward strategies that can adapt to rapid changes in technology sectors, where companies and market leaders evolve quickly. This approach allows fund managers to adjust exposure based on innovation cycles and valuation changes. The development also highlights the role of African exchanges in connecting local capital to global investment themes. As the number of ETFs on the JSE continues to grow, the market is positioning itself as a platform for diversified investment strategies beyond domestic equities.