Morocco: GoSwap Raises Seed Funding to Expand EV Battery Swapping in Morocco

GoSwap raised seed funding from Azur Innovation Fund to scale its battery-swapping network for electric scooters across urban centres.

Founded in 2023 by Hamza Slimani, the company offers a battery-as-a-service model that separates the battery from the vehicle. Users can swap depleted batteries for charged ones in under 10 seconds instead of waiting for charging.

GoSwap has deployed 20 connected swap stations across Casablanca, located at high-traffic points including fuel stations and retail outlets. The system allows users to access energy at a cost of about MAD 25 to 29.4 per 100 kilometres.

The funding will support expansion within Casablanca and into cities such as Marrakech, while improving compatibility across different electric vehicle models and strengthening fleet management tools.

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The company is targeting a broader fundraising round of more than $2 million to support regional growth and expand its infrastructure across North Africa.

Key Takeaways

GoSwap's model reflects a growing trend in electric mobility focused on solving infrastructure constraints rather than just vehicle adoption. One of the main barriers to electric vehicle uptake in emerging markets is the lack of charging infrastructure and long charging times. Battery swapping addresses this issue by allowing users to exchange batteries quickly, making electric scooters more practical for daily use, especially in delivery and logistics sectors. The model has been widely adopted in parts of Asia, where dense urban environments and high usage rates support the economics of swap networks. By localising this approach in Morocco, GoSwap is attempting to build an infrastructure layer that supports scalable EV adoption. The separation of battery ownership also reduces the upfront cost of vehicles, making them more accessible to users. For commercial fleets, predictable energy costs and reduced downtime can improve efficiency and margins. The involvement of Azur Innovation Fund indicates investor interest in mobility solutions that combine hardware, software and infrastructure. As cities in North Africa look to reduce emissions and modernise transport systems, battery-swapping networks could play a role in accelerating the transition to electric mobility.