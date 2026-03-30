Kenya: Ndovu Wealth Launches Multi-Asset Fund to Expand Global Markets Access

Ndovu Wealth has launched the Kibaba Multi-Asset Special Fund, a collective investment scheme designed to give investors diversified exposure across global asset classes.

Founded in 2022 by Radhika Bhachu and Rogito Nyageri, the company combines regulated investment products with technology infrastructure to broaden access to financial markets.

The Kibaba Fund is available in both Kenyan shillings and U.S. dollars, targeting medium- to long-term investors with moderate risk profiles. The minimum investment is 250,000 shillings for the local currency fund and $2,500 for the dollar-denominated option.

The portfolio includes equities, fixed income instruments, real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded funds and commodities. The fund uses data-driven allocation to adjust its holdings based on market conditions and economic trends.

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The product is positioned as a structured solution for investors seeking diversification in a volatile macroeconomic environment, reducing reliance on short-term decision-making.

Key Takeaways

The launch of a multi-asset fund by Ndovu Wealth reflects a broader shift toward portfolio diversification in African retail investing. As local markets face volatility and currency fluctuations, investors are increasingly looking for exposure beyond domestic assets. Multi-asset funds provide a way to spread risk across different asset classes and geographies, helping to reduce the impact of market shocks. The inclusion of both local and dollar-denominated options also addresses currency risk, which is a key concern in many African economies. By offering access to global equities, bonds and alternative assets through a single product, platforms like Ndovu are lowering barriers to entry for retail investors who would otherwise face high costs or operational challenges investing abroad. The use of data-driven portfolio management also reflects growing adoption of technology in wealth management, where allocation decisions are based on macroeconomic trends and performance metrics rather than static strategies. Over time, such products could play a role in increasing participation in capital markets and improving long-term wealth creation by encouraging disciplined, diversified investing.