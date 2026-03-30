Kenya: Twiva Secures Backing to Scale Creator-Led Commerce Platform in Kenya

Twiva has secured investment from the Jobtech Alliance to expand its platform that connects brands with creators through performance-based digital commerce.

The investment amount was not disclosed. The alliance, led by Mercy Corps and BFA Global, has been working with Twiva for more than six months, providing venture support and engaging users on the platform.

Twiva enables small and medium-sized businesses to market and sell products through networks of micro and nano influencers. The platform integrates campaign management, performance tracking and payments, allowing brands to link marketing spend directly to sales outcomes.

Unlike traditional influencer marketplaces focused on discovery, Twiva structures demand by embedding creators into campaigns tied to measurable metrics such as conversions and revenue. This model aims to provide more consistent income for creators.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The platform also targets barriers faced by smaller creators, particularly women, who are often excluded from formal brand partnerships. By integrating payments and workflows, Twiva enables access to structured campaigns and predictable earnings.

Key Takeaways

Twiva's model reflects a shift in the creator economy from awareness-based marketing toward performance-driven commerce. Many influencer platforms rely on brand campaigns that are irregular and dependent on engagement metrics, which leads to unstable income for creators. By structuring demand and tying campaigns to measurable outcomes such as sales, Twiva is aligning incentives between brands and creators. This approach allows businesses to treat creators as distributed sales channels rather than just marketing tools. It also introduces more predictable income streams for creators, which is a key challenge in the gig economy. In Africa, where youth unemployment remains high, platforms that connect digital work with income opportunities are gaining attention from ecosystem builders and investors. The involvement of Jobtech Alliance highlights interest in solutions that combine employment generation with digital infrastructure. By embedding payments, analytics and workflow tools into its platform, Twiva is building a system that can scale across markets and industries. Over time, performance-based creator commerce could become a significant channel for customer acquisition in emerging markets, particularly for small businesses seeking cost-effective and measurable marketing strategies.