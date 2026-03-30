Botswana Launches Program Linking Startups to $150m Climate Fund

Botswana Innovation Fund and Scalar International launched the Scalar Botswana Innovation Program, a 12-month initiative to support climate and digital technology startups.

The programme, launched on March 10 in Gaborone, will select 10 startups and connect them to a $150 million decarbonisation fund aimed at scaling solutions across Southern Africa. It forms part of Botswana's strategy to position itself as a regional hub for climate and technology innovation.

The initiative comes as countries in the Southern African Development Community work toward universal electricity access by 2030. Despite progress, nearly half the region's population lacks reliable electricity, while about 59% of energy supply still comes from coal.

The programme will support startups developing renewable energy solutions such as micro-grids, as well as digital technologies including fintech and artificial intelligence. Selected companies will receive mentorship, product development support and guidance on regulatory and commercial strategy.

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Startups that demonstrate growth potential may access capital from Scalar International's Africa Decarbonisation Fund I, launched in partnership with Mergence Investment.

Key Takeaways

The launch of the Scalar Botswana Innovation Program reflects a growing focus on linking early-stage innovation with large-scale climate financing in Africa. Energy access remains a structural challenge in Southern Africa, where a significant share of the population lacks reliable electricity and energy systems are still heavily dependent on coal. By combining an accelerator programme with access to a $150 million investment fund, Botswana is creating a pipeline that moves startups from concept to commercial deployment. This model addresses a key gap in African innovation ecosystems, where startups often struggle to transition from early-stage development to scalable infrastructure projects. The focus on technologies such as micro-grids and distributed energy aligns with regional priorities to expand access through decentralised solutions rather than relying solely on large-scale grid infrastructure. Integrating digital technologies such as AI and fintech into energy solutions also reflects a trend toward data-driven infrastructure management. The programme's requirement for startups to establish a presence in Botswana supports the country's ambition to build a local innovation hub while attracting regional talent. As climate tech investment continues to grow across Africa, initiatives that combine incubation, technical support and capital access are likely to play a key role in scaling solutions that address energy, infrastructure and sustainability challenges.