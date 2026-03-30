Angola: Authorities Arrest 15 Citizens for Alleged Illegal Gold Mining

Ndalatando — A group of 15 Angolan citizens suspected of illegal gold mining are being held in the city of Ndalatando, northern province of Cuanza-Norte.

The detention of the individuals, aged between 27 and 70, took place in the early hours of Thursday (19), during a micro-operation in areas suspected of illegal exploitation of strategic minerals, in the municipality of Golungo Alto, by officers of the Angolan National Police (PNA).

The information was made official on Friday (20) in Ndalatando by the spokesperson for the Provincial Command of the National Police, Edgar Salvador, during the presentation of 18 people recently detained for alleged criminal practices, three of whom are supposedly involved in crimes of assault.

Three of them were arrested for alleged involvement in the exploitation and sale of 38 grams of gold and 12 grams that had just arrived from the province of Malanje, en route to the municipality of Ngonguembo, with the aim of settling in mining areas.

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During the police operation, 38 grams of gold, a weighing scale belonging to the aforementioned miner, and various logistical resources, notably food products, were seized.

Monetary values estimated at 450,000KZ (USD 1 = 912 Kz) and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle, which they used for their travels, were also seized.

The suspects were referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office for subsequent proceedings.

Edgar Salvador said that the Cuanza-Norte police authorities have been following with concern, since last year, the arrival of many individuals from various provinces of the country, with the aim of mining gold in the municipalities of Ngonguembo, Golungo Alto, Banga, Quiculungo and Bolongongo, all bathed by the Lumbiz River, on whose banks there are reserves of this strategic mineral.

Back in 2025, the National Police arrested several individuals involved in this same practice in the aforemenioned municipality and seized approximately eight grams of gold.

This is the current year's first case of its kind recorded in the province of Cuanza-Norte.

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