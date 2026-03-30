Angola's Social Protection Institute Records 309 Percent Growth in Revenue

Ndalatando — The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) recorded a significant increase in its revenues, which went from 165 billion kwanzas in 2017 to more than 676 billion kwanzas in 2024, which represents a growth of 309 percent.

This advance is related, above all, to greater adherence to the social security system and greater collection capacity.

The information is contained in the institution's achievements and results report, presented on Friday, at the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), which has been taking place since Thursday in the city of Ndalatando, province of Cuanza-Norte, under the guidance of the minister of the portfolio, Teresa Dias.

The event was attended by the president of the INSS Board of Directors, Anselmo Monteiro.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In addition to the increase in revenue, expenses with social benefits also grew, with an increase of 199%, reaching 429 billion kwanzas in 2024.

The number of insured people in the system rose from 1 million, 638 thousand and 393 to 3 million, 143 thousand and 48, representing a growth of 92%, while the number of contributors jumped from 142 thousand and 199 to 270 thousand and 636 in the same period.

The number of retirees, in turn, increased by 27%, from 132 thousand and 176 in 2017 to 168 thousand and 411 in 2024.

The report also highlighted that men represent 69% of the total number of insured people, while women correspond to 31%. This disparity is also reflected among retirees, with men representing 70% and women 30%.

The modernization and training of the pension system, the adoption of digital innovations and the improvement of human resources management were identified as key factors for this significant growth.

The institution's goal is to reach four million and 300 thousand insured people by 2030, within the scope of mandatory social protection.

The INSS also reinforced its commitment to increasing coercive collection mechanisms and voluntary debt settlement, with the aim of guaranteeing the system's financial sustainability.

Furthermore, a review of the collection regime and contribution rate, considered one of the lowest on the African continent, is planned.

The MAPTSS Advisory Council, which ended today, had as its main objective to take stock of the results achieved and define future challenges for the sector.DS/IMA/YD/DOJ