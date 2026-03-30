Kenya: Capital FM Journalist Bruhan Makong Elected to Environment and Science Journalists Association

Nairobi — Capital FM journalist Bruhan Makong has been elected as one of the new officials of the Kenya Environment Science Journalists Association (KENSJA) during an Annual General Meeting held on Saturday in Nairobi.

Makong is whose work focuses on human rights and public policy, with occasional coverage of environmental and climate-related issues was elected as a Committee Member.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation's Judith Akolo was elected as the new President. She will be deputised by Verenardo Meeme.

Secretary General is the new Gilbert Nakweya.

Samwel Doe Ouma was elected Treasurer and will be deputised by Lenah Bosibori. Osman Maalim takes over as the Organizing Secretary.

Carol Chebet and Jael Opicho are the other Committee members.

KENSJA plays an important role in ensuring that environmental and scientific issues - such as climate change, conservation, and public health - are well reported and understood by the public, contributing to informed decision-making in society.