Kenya: Suspected Trafficker Nabbed With 4 Elephant Tusks Weighing 39 Kilogrammes

29 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Nicholas Opiyo

Nairobi — A suspected ivory trafficker has been apprehended he was found carrying four elephant tusks.

The middle-aged man was arrested in the Shirikisho area of Lungalunga, Kwale County.

Officers found him ferrying the tusks on a motorcycle with no registration plates. The illegal goods were hidden inside sacks.

"The operation, conducted on March 28, 2026, was triggered after officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in Lungalunga received credible intelligence on a suspected wildlife trafficker and alerted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Lungalunga, prompting a coordinated response," read a statement from the DCI.

The four tusks weighed a combined 39 kilograms.

He was escorted to Lungalunga Police Station, where he remains in custody pending arraignment.

The recovered tusks have been secured as exhibits as KWS continues with investigations.

Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed that officers had received credible intelligence about suspected wildlife trafficking activity in the area before moving in.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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