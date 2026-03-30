Ethiopia's Civil Society Coalitions Hail Reform As Historic Breakthrough for Democracy, Rights

Addis Ababa — Leaders of Ethiopia's civil society coalitions have hailed the country's sweeping legal reforms as a historic breakthrough, declaring the new framework a "game-changer.

According to them, the reform has dismantled decades of restrictions and opened unprecedented space for civic engagement, rights advocacy, and democratic participation.

For years, civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ethiopia operated under tight constraints, limiting their ability to access funding, engage in governance issues, and advocate for human rights.

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Yet, from traditional community structures such as idir and iqub to modern non-governmental organizations, these groups have remained central to public participation, amplifying citizens' voices and shaping national discourse.

That landscape shifted dramatically following the political transition in 2018, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration introduced the Civil Society Organizations Proclamation No. 1113/2019, replacing the widely criticized 2009 charities law.

The new proclamation lifted long-standing restrictions on foreign funding for rights-based work, broadened the scope of permissible activities, and established a more transparent and representative regulatory framework.

It also granted CSOs the right to challenge decisions in court, marking a decisive break from the past.

Civil society leaders say the impact has been transformative.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Abera Hailemariam, Executive Director of the Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election (CECOE), described the reform as "revolutionary."

"The new legislation allows civil society organizations to engage in any lawful activity that is the only limitation," Abera said.

"It gave us operational freedom and fundamentally reshaped the civil society landscape," Abera revealed.

He credited the proclamation with enabling the very formation of CECOE in 2019, noting that the coalition has since played a key role in voter education, civic engagement, election observation, and legal reform efforts.

"This is a critical milestone in building an enabling environment for civil society," he added.

On his part, Getnet Kaba, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Forum (ECSF), echoed this sentiment, emphasizing a growing partnership between government and civil society.

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"Today, civil society is recognized as a strategic partner," Getnet said. "We are contributing to national development. The proclamation allows us to mobilize resources, receive funding without limitation, and engage freely in lawful activities. These changes are vital."

Leaders also stressed that the reform has unlocked civil society's potential to engage in previously restricted areas such as democracy promotion, peacebuilding, governance, and human rights protection.

At the same time, they underscored the need to sustain and deepen the reform process.

"We must continue strengthening these gains," Abera urged.

"People must be empowered to fully exercise their rights and actively participate in development. Ongoing dialogue between government and citizens is essential to ensure reforms meet public expectations."

Observers widely view the emphatic backing from civil society leaders as a defining moment for Ethiopia, marking a decisive shift toward an era where civic organizations stand at the forefront of advancing democracy, strengthening accountability, and shaping inclusive development.