Kenya Honours Monica Juma Ahead of Top UN Posting

Nairobi — Kenya's top diplomatic and political leadership on Friday evening honoured Ambassador Monica Juma at a high-level reception in Nairobi, marking her appointment to one of the most senior positions within the United Nations system.

The reception, hosted by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, drew dozens of diplomats based in Nairobi, representatives of the UN and other international agencies, as well as invited guests from government and the private sector.

Juma, who has been serving as President William Ruto's National Security Advisor, was recently appointed Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, placing her among the highest-ranking Kenyans to serve within the UN system.

In her remarks, Juma described the reception as an emotional moment as she prepares to leave national service for the multilateral stage.

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"When I scan this room, I don't just see officials and distinguished guests. I see colleagues, friends and family," she said, thanking Mudavadi and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs for organising the event in her honour.

She said the new assignment comes with both excitement and nostalgia, as she transitions from her role as National Security Advisor to President William Ruto and Secretary to the National Security Council, a position she has held since September 2022.

"As I prepare to take up my assignment, I am both joyful and nostalgic," she said, noting that while the opportunity to contribute to the UN's work is welcome, leaving home carries "a tinge of melancholy."

Juma said she will take up the new role at a critical moment for the international system, as countries grapple with the growing threat of drugs, transnational crime, corruption and terrorism.

"The success of UNODC is hinged on stronger cooperation, alignment and synergy of action at global, regional, national and local levels," she said, adding that Kenya had prepared her well for the assignment.

She also used the occasion to pay tribute to leaders, colleagues, mentors, family and members of the media who had supported her throughout her career in public service and diplomacy.

Mudavadi, in his address, hailed Juma as one of Kenya's most distinguished public servants, saying her appointment was both well deserved and a source of pride for the country.

"Ambassador Juma's appointment will add significant value to the United Nations system, as it taps into a rich career experience defined by exemplary leadership, sharp knowledge and practice of diplomacy, and a fervent, strategic advancement of national, regional and global peace and security," he said.

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He thanked President Ruto for allowing Juma to take up the global assignment and also expressed Kenya's appreciation to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for entrusting her with the post.

Mudavadi said the appointment reaffirmed Kenya's standing on the international stage and its continued leadership in multilateralism and global governance.

He noted that Juma becomes the highest-ranking Kenyan to serve within the UN system and only the second African to hold the position.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also highlighted Juma's extensive career in public service, including her roles as Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Foreign Affairs and Energy, as well as Kenya's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union, IGAD and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

He said her experience across national, regional and international assignments had equipped her to steer the Vienna-based offices at a time of evolving global security and governance challenges.

As she prepares to assume office, Juma said she was counting on the goodwill and support of Kenya's partners and the wider diplomatic community.

"I can only make one promise: to put my best foot forward and not let any one of you or Kenya down," she said.