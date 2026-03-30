Tanzania: Millions Lifted As Tanzania Fund Transforms Vulnerable Communities

Mwanza — FOR many years, access to basic social services such as healthcare facilities, education infrastructure and reliable community support programmes has remained a persistent challenge for low-income communities across Tanzania. In many rural and underserved areas, limited infrastructure and economic hardship have made it difficult for families to access essential services, slowing down social and economic development.

Amid these challenges, the Tanzania Social Action Fund has continued to play a critical role in addressing existing gaps. Through a combination of direct financial support and community-based development initiatives, the programme has focused on improving the livelihoods of vulnerable households while strengthening essential services at the grassroots level.

According to the Executive Director of TASAF, Shadrack Mziray, the fund's programmes are carefully designed to support poor households in improving their living conditions while simultaneously enhancing access to key services within their communities. He explains that TASAF's approach integrates social protection with long-term development strategies, ensuring that assistance provided today contributes to sustainable progress in the future.

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The interventions implemented by TASAF combine direct support to vulnerable families with community driven development projects. These projects aim to expand access to critical services such as healthcare, education, environmental conservation and local road infrastructure. By involving communities in identifying their own needs and participating in project implementation, the programme promotes a sense of ownership and accountability.

Programme data highlights the scale of TASAF's impact. Between 2020 and September 2025, the initiative reached approximately 1.37 million households across the country. During the same period, more than 1.55 trillion Tanzanian shillings were disbursed, benefiting about 5.2 million people. These figures reflect the programme's extensive reach and its importance as a key pillar of social protection in Tanzania.

In addition to providing financial assistance, TASAF has placed strong emphasis on community development initiatives. A total of 32,783 projects has been implemented nationwide at a cost of 348 billion shillings. These projects have directly involved about 814,000 beneficiaries from low-income households, giving them opportunities to contribute to development activities while also earning income.

Mr Mziray notes that the impact of these interventions is already visible in many communities. More than 400,000 households have reported improvements in their living conditions as a result of the support they received. These improvements include better access to services, increased household income and enhanced resilience against economic shocks.

One of the most notable areas of impact has been the construction of community infrastructure. Across the country, TASAF has supported approximately 1,500 infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to essential services in underserved regions. These projects include the construction of health facilities, schools, water systems and roads, all of which are vital for community development.

A clear example of this impact can be seen in Ilemela Municipality in the Mwanza Region, where the Mihama Dispensary in Kitangiri Ward has transformed access to healthcare. Built under TASAF Phase Four, the facility now serves more than 23,000 residents in the ward and surrounding areas.

Before the construction of the dispensary, residents were often forced to travel long distances to seek medical services. This not only delayed treatment but also placed a heavy financial burden on families. Today, the presence of the facility has significantly reduced these challenges, bringing essential healthcare services closer to the community.

Healthcare workers at the dispensary report that the facility offers a wide range of services, including outpatient care, maternal and child health services, HIV testing and minor surgical procedures. Since it began operations in 2024, the dispensary has recorded a growing number of patients seeking services.

By February 2026, nearly 3,000 outpatients had been treated at the facility. In addition, more than 2,200 individuals had received family planning services, over 140 deliveries had been successfully conducted, and more than 3,000 children had been vaccinated.

These achievements demonstrate the facility's vital role in improving health outcomes, particularly for women and children.

Local health officials believe that the availability of such services within the community has significantly enhanced healthcare access and reduced preventable health risks. The dispensary stands as a practical example of how community-driven projects can improve service delivery and contribute to overall well-being.

The role of TASAF in strengthening social protection has also gained recognition from policymakers and government leaders. Many view the programme as a key tool in the country's efforts to reduce poverty and address inequality. Members of Parliament who have visited TASAF-supported projects have observed firsthand how the initiative is helping to bridge development gaps between urban and rural areas.

By ensuring that vulnerable households receive support, the programme helps prevent them from being left behind in the country's development process. At the same time, it promotes inclusive growth by targeting those most in need.

In addition to social protection, TASAF has invested in economic empowerment initiatives designed to help beneficiaries move beyond reliance on financial assistance. These initiatives focus on supporting income-generating activities, enabling households to build sustainable livelihoods.

More than 74,000 community groups, involving over 900,000 households, have received financial assistance totaling 17.5 billion shillings. These funds have been used to support a wide range of activities, including small businesses, agriculture and other income-generating ventures.

Notably, women make up about 69 per cent of the beneficiaries participating in these groups. Development experts emphasise that empowering women economically often leads to broader improvements in household welfare. When women have access to financial resources, families are more likely to invest in education, healthcare and nutrition for their children.

This focus on women's empowerment not only strengthens individual households but also contributes to wider community development. It reinforces the idea that inclusive economic participation is essential for sustainable progress.

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Despite the significant achievements made so far, stakeholders acknowledge that continued collaboration will be essential to sustain and build upon these gains. Effective partnerships between government institutions, local authorities and communities themselves are critical to ensuring that projects remain functional and impactful over the long term.

There is also a need to continue strengthening systems that support programme implementation, including monitoring, evaluation and capacity building. By addressing these areas, TASAF can further enhance its effectiveness and reach.

For many communities that once struggled with limited access to services and economic opportunities, programmes like TASAF represent more than just financial assistance. They offer a pathway toward improved livelihoods, greater resilience and stronger local development.

As Tanzania continues its efforts to reduce poverty and expand access to essential services, the role of initiatives like TASAF remains crucial. By combining social protection with community driven development, the programme demonstrates how targeted interventions can create meaningful and lasting change in the lives of millions.

Ultimately, the progress achieved so far highlights the importance of sustained commitment, inclusive policies and active community participation. These elements will continue to shape the country's development journey and ensure that no one is left behind.