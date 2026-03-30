Ethiopia Launches 10-Year Golden Visa for Foreign Investors

29 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) has introduced a 10-year residency permit, called Golden Visa, which targets foreign investors making significant contributions to the national economy.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, ICS Deputy Director-General Gosa Demissie said the initiative is part of the government's broader economic reform agenda aimed at creating a more attractive environment for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He noted that the service has been undergoing rigorous institutional transformations to align its operations with international standards and modern technological demands.

The Golden Visa is designed to provide long-term stability for high-impact investors, allowing them to reside and operate in Ethiopia with minimal bureaucratic hurdles.

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The Deputy Director-General pointed out that many countries offer similar long-term residency schemes ranging from five to ten years, adding that Ethiopia has introduced its own model to remain competitive in attracting quality investors.

According to Gosa, the visa is a standardized electronic permit valid for 10 years, enabling holders to stay in the country with greater freedom.

Gosa emphasized that the initiative is particularly crucial as Ethiopia opens its real estate sector to foreign nationals, noting that a five-year property visa will also be introduced for individuals and families acquiring immovable property in the country.

He elaborated that the Golden Visa will significantly reduce processing time, eliminate repetitive procedures, and improve overall efficiency, while also enhancing government revenue and bringing services closer to users.

The Deputy Director-General further highlighted that investors will benefit from streamlined entry and exit procedures, including faster processing at Bole International Airport, allowing for smoother travel experiences.

The introduction of the Golden Visa underscores Ethiopia's ambition to position itself as a premier investment destination in Africa.

By reducing administrative burdens, the government aims to accelerate industrial growth, attract quality investors, and boost foreign currency inflows, ensuring that the immigration sector plays a vital role in national development.

Besides the Golden Visa scheme, ICS has introduced a range of modernized services, including expedited processing options and digital payment systems aimed at improving customer satisfaction.

The ongoing digitalization efforts also include enhanced visa-on-arrival services and improved passport distribution mechanisms to address previous backlogs.

Gosa stressed that the overarching goal is to create an enabling environment for investors by making services more accessible and efficient.

"We are service providers and problem solvers," he noted, reaffirming the institution's commitment to facilitating investment.

Read the original article on ENA.

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