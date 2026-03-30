Uganda: UAE President Receives Message From Uganda's Museveni On Bilateral Ties

29 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Hamdan Jumma

Abu Dhabi — UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Yoweri Museveni on bilateral relations between the two countries, the UAE state news agency Wam reported.

The message was delivered to Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Zaake Wanume Kibedi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and expand ties across a range of sectors, including development and economic collaboration.

Sheikh Shakhboot reaffirmed the strength of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Uganda, stressing the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation in a manner that supports shared development priorities and promotes prosperity in both countries.

The exchange reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Abu Dhabi and Kampala as both sides seek to deepen partnerships in trade, investment and regional cooperation.

(Reporting By: Hamdan Jumma Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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