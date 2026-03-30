Somalia: Somaliland Establishes National Forces Pension Authority in Reform Push

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has issued a decree establishing a National Forces Pension and Entitlements Authority, covering all branches of the country's armed and security forces.

The new body will oversee pensions, benefits and rights for personnel across Somaliland's national forces, including the National Army, Police, Custodial Guards and other security services, addressing long-standing gaps in support for both serving and retired members.

The presidency said the move forms part of broader reforms aimed at improving institutional efficiency, accountability and public service delivery.

In a parallel step, the president approved new senior appointments intended to strengthen administrative performance and advance strategic development priorities.

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"The objective is to ensure that public institutions are led by capable and committed officials who can deliver on national priorities," the presidency said in a statement.

Officials said the authority is expected to streamline coordination across government and establish a structured system for managing pensions and entitlements for all national forces.

Analysts say the move could boost morale across the security sector while strengthening public confidence in state institutions.

The reform comes as Somaliland continues efforts to modernise its governance framework and expand service delivery, reinforcing its stability in the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)