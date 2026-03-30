Rwanda: Women to Take At Least 30% of Jobs in Water Projects

Major water resources projects in Rwanda will now be required to ensure that at least 30 per cent of their workforce is made up of women, according to the Executive Chairperson of the Rwanda Water Resources Board, Richard Nyirishema.

The directive is part of a newly launched gender mainstreaming strategy for the water sector, aimed at embedding gender equality and social inclusion across all activities.

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"The strategy will strengthen accountability and integrate gender considerations into everything we do, from planning and budgeting to catchment restoration," Nyirishema said.

He noted that the approach will support Rwanda's broader inclusive development agenda by addressing the diverse needs of communities.

How the strategy was developed

The strategy was co-developed with national partners through a four-stage process.

It began with a needs assessment conducted jointly with the Rwanda Water Resources Board, alongside a review of global best practices in gender mainstreaming.

This was followed by a two-week field mission in July and August 2025, which engaged water users in Muhanga, Rubavu, and Nyagatare districts.

The mission also included 18 key informant interviews with water sector experts.

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In the third phase, conceptual frameworks--including the Moser Gender Planning Framework and the CARE Gender Equality Framework were adapted, alongside tools such as a Gender-Responsive Water User Survey Toolkit and a Water Management Toolbox to improve data collection and planning.

Finally, a stakeholder workshop brought together 30 participants for consultations, training, and priority-setting.

"These exercises showed strong institutional willingness to deepen gender inclusion, but also highlighted the need for structured tools, capacity building, and system-wide reforms," Nyirishema said.

A benchmarking visit to Kenya further informed the strategy.

Tackling gender gaps in water management

Nyirishema stressed that water management cannot be gender-neutral, as access and decision-making affect men and women differently.

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"Women bear the primary responsibility for water collection and household use, yet they remain underrepresented in decision-making processes. That is the gap we must close," he said.

He added that men still dominate leadership and productive water use in sectors such as irrigation, hydropower, industry, and mining.

"Addressing this imbalance is not only about fairness--it improves effectiveness. Inclusive governance leads to better decisions, stronger resilience, and lasting outcomes," he noted.

The initiative was launched during March, which marks International Women's Day.

"Rwanda has made significant strides in gender equality, but the work is not complete until it reaches every sector, including water," he added.

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Experts weigh in

Jacqueline Nwukamazina of the Albertine Rift Conservation Society said gender-neutral approaches have historically masked inequalities.

"For years, water infrastructure has been designed through a 'neutral' lens, which often ignores the realities faced by women, girls, and people with disabilities," she said.

She noted that integrating the new strategy into biodiversity and climate initiatives in the Kivu catchment--covering Rutsiro, Ngororero, Karongi, and Rusizi--will help ensure both ecological and social outcomes.

Meanwhile, Mireille Batamuliza, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, said women remain underrepresented in decision-making despite their central role in natural resource management.

"We must move from policy to action by integrating gender into planning, budgeting, staffing, and service delivery across institutions," she said, calling for stronger systems such as annual gender plans and budget statements.

Women's participation in major projects

Three major projects are already contributing to women's employment: the €121.5 million Muvumba Multipurpose Water Resources Development Project, the $300 million Volcanoes Community Resilience Project, and the $39 million Congo-Nile Divide Restoration Project.

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Together, they employ 10,923 workers--6,188 women (57 per cent) and 4,735 men (43 per cent), showing strong female participation, particularly in casual roles. However, only 88 workers, or less than 1 per cent, are persons with disabilities.

The Volcanoes Community Resilience Project has the largest workforce, employing 5,500 people, including 3,442 women. The Congo-Nile project follows with 4,428 workers, while the Muvumba project has 995 workers and remains the only one where men significantly outnumber women.

Project impact

The Muvumba project is expected to store 55 million cubic metres of water and support irrigation, hydropower, fisheries, livestock, and domestic use.

Once completed, it will supply 50,000 cubic metres of water per day, irrigate 11,000 hectares of farmland, generate one megawatt of electricity, and benefit nearly 800,000 people in Nyagatare District.

Meanwhile, the Volcanoes Community Resilience Project aims to restore 311,000 hectares, while the Congo-Nile Divide Restoration Project will cover 250,000 hectares, including forest restoration and the expansion of agroforestry.