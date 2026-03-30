Somalia: UN Mission Urges Dialogue Amid Tensions Between Somalia Federal Government and South West State

Mogadishu — The United Nations mission in Somalia said it was closely monitoring the situation in the country's South West state and urged dialogue to resolve growing political tensions between the federal government and regional authorities.

United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) said disputes between Federal Government of Somalia and federal member states should be settled through talks rather than confrontation.

"We are closely following the situation in South West state. Political disagreements between the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States must be resolved through dialogue," the mission said in a statement.

The UN expressed concern over the potential impact of escalating tensions on Somalia's stability, security, unity and humanitarian situation.

"We are concerned about the effect that rising tensions could have on stability, security, unity and the humanitarian situation in Somalia," the mission added, calling for constructive dialogue and restraint.

The mission urged all parties to avoid steps that could lead to armed confrontation, warning that further escalation could undermine fragile gains in the Horn of Africa nation.