Zimbabwe: Member of Parliament in Dock for Diverting CDF Money to Companies Linked to Himself

29 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

MBERENGWA East legislator, Tasara Hungwe of Zanu PF has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly diverting Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to personal use.

Hungwe becomes the third MP to be arrested by ZACC in less than three months in connection with abuse of CDF money.

He is alleged to have diverted the funds to companies linked to himself.

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ZACC confirmed the arrest on Friday, March 27, 2026, stating that Hungwe appeared before Mberengwa Magistrates' Court and was remanded out of custody to April 1, 2026.

In a statement posted on X, the anti-corruption body said: "ZACC confirms the arrest of Member of Parliament for Mberengwa East Constituency, Tasara Hungwe, on a charge of concealing a personal interest in transactions linked to the use of the Constituency Development Funds. Hungwe has appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate's Court and was remanded out of custody to April 1, 2026. More details to follow."

Reports indicated that Hungwe was under investigation for allegedly diverting more than ZiG1.3 million, equivalent to about US$53,000, from CDF money allocated in August 2025.

The funds were meant for community development projects within Mberengwa East.

However, investigators allegedly tracked a series of transactions that moved the funds into companies linked to the legislator.

Hungwe is reportedly a director of Tatiude (Pvt) Ltd and Matquick Hardware (Pvt) Ltd.

The funds were allegedly transferred as follows: ZiG799,641.32 reportedly transferred to Tatiude ZiG440,171.37 reportedly transferred to Matquick Hardware.

Reports indicate that the money was later moved to another company before allegedly being channelled to a microfinance firm. Investigators reportedly suspected that the funds were eventually converted into United States dollars.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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