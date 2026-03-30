Uganda: Kampala Flood Victims Rush to Verify Names Ahead of Shs20bn Compensation

Flood-affected traders in Kampala have flocked to FUTA offices to verify whether their names appear on the compensation list, as authorities prepare to release funds within three weeks.

This follows the government's confirmation that a vetting committee has completed its work and that compensation funds will be disbursed within three weeks, raising hope among traders.

Earlier this week, leaders of traders under FUTA announced that the government had released about Shs20 billion to compensate those affected by floods that hit Kampala at the end of 2025.

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At the offices, traders from different buildings were seen lining up to confirm their details, while those who had not yet registered rushed to do so.

Before the exercise began, traders' leaders, led by John Kabanda, held a meeting to guide them on the procedures required to access the funds.

Kabanda clarified that only traders without ongoing legal cases related to the floods would benefit.

"Only those traders who do not have cases in court will be considered for compensation. Those with ongoing cases related to the floods will not receive this money," Kabanda said.

The meeting, however, turned tense as some traders questioned the whereabouts of the funds, with many believing the money had already been delivered to FUTA offices.

"Where is the money? We were told it had already been brought to FUTA offices," some traders asked during the meeting.

Kabanda reassured them that the funds were secure and had not yet been distributed.

"The money was released by the Ministry of Finance and is currently in the Bank of Uganda. What we are waiting for is proper verification so that each trader can receive their payment through their bank account," he explained.

He also urged traders to remain united and cooperative to ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity.

"Let us work together and follow the guidelines so that everyone who qualifies can benefit," Kabanda added.

While some traders welcomed the development, others called on the government to also address additional challenges affecting their businesses, including high taxes.

"We appreciate the compensation, but the government should also look into other issues like taxes that continue to affect us," one trader said.