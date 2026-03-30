Kenya: I'm Just a Journalist, Says Larry Madowo After Winning Human Rights Defender Award,

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo, who was recently named the human rights defender of the year has said he does not consider himself a human rights activist but rather frames his work as journalism aimed at speaking truth to power and holding leaders accountable.

"Thank you. I don't consider myself a human rights defender, I'm just a journalist speaking truth to power," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

The 38-year-old journalist, currently based in Nairobi, was honored for his fearless reporting and compelling storytelling across international media platforms.

His work has consistently focused on critical topics such as media freedom, social justice, governance, and accountability, highlighting underreported issues and amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard.

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The award was received on his behalf by renowned cartoonist Geoffrey Mwapembwa, popularly known as Gado, during the annual Human Rights Defenders saw him recognised for demonstrating exceptional courage in addressing pressing human rights issues at event attended by activists and advocates from at least 47 countries.

Madowo's recognition underscores the growing importance of journalism as a tool for accountability and social change. His reporting has not only informed global audiences but also shaped critical conversations around governance and human rights in Africa and beyond.

Since its inception in 2016, the Human Rights Defender of the Year award has celebrated individuals and organizations driving change within their communities.

Past recipients include activists such as Hanifa Adan and Boniface Mwangi, as well as earlier honorees like Ross Alwala and Hussein Khalid. In the last three years, the award has been presented to Ugandan advocates Praise Aloikin Opoloje, Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, and Agather Atuhaire.

Madowo's career in journalism spans nearly two decades, beginning as a trainee reporter at KTN Kenya, before moving to NTV Kenya, and eventually joining international media. He is a graduate of Daystar University and a recipient of the prestigious Knight-Bagehot Fellowship at Columbia University. His work, covering political, economic, and social issues, has earned him recognition as one of Kenya's most influential media figures.

The journalist's latest accolade reaffirms the critical role of journalism in defending human rights and shaping a more transparent, accountable society.

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Social media reactions poured in from fellow journalists, activists, politicians, and fans congratulating Madowo on his achievement, highlighting the widespread respect he commands both locally and internationally.