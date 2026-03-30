Zimbabwe: ZimParks Issues Trip Advisory On Mana Pools As Rains Damage Bridges, Roads

29 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has issued an advisory dissuading tourists from visiting Mana Pools following incessant rains that damaged infrastructure.

Bridges have collapsed while most roads are impassible rendering the wildlife-rich resort inaccessible by road this Easter holiday.

"ZimParks informs its valued clients and stakeholders that Mana Pools National Park has been severely impacted by the recent heavy rains in the Zambezi Valley, which have caused significant damage to key infrastructure including major access roads, the destruction of part of Rukomechi Bridge and the access road soon after crossing Runese River.

"As a result, most roads into the park are currently impassible," ZimParks said in a statement dated March 26.

Clients with prior bookings for March and April 2026 were called upon to contact the wildlife authority for alternative arrangements, which include rescheduling or getting credit notes.

Holidaymakers have been warned against defying the advisory.

"Walk-in self-driving visitors are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Mana Pools National Park until further notice," added ZimParks.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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