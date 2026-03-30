Somalia, Turkey Sign Deal to Boost Blue Economy and Maritime Cooperation

29 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Second Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi attended a ceremony marking the implementation of a defense and economic cooperation agreement between Somalia and Turkey, aimed at strengthening maritime resource management and advancing the country's blue economy.

The agreement, based on an understanding reached by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, led to the establishment of the SOMTURK company in December 2025. The initiative emerged from cooperation between Somalia's Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy and Turkey's OYAK company.

Speaking at the event, the deputy prime minister said SOMTURK would play a key role in regulating and issuing international fishing licenses within Somalia's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), working closely with the ministry.

He added that the company would also help combat illegal fishing, strengthen naval capabilities and coastal protection, and support the development of the country's fisheries infrastructure.

Officials said the partnership is expected to enhance Somalia's management of its maritime resources while contributing to economic growth through the sustainable development of the blue economy.

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