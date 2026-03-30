South Africa: Severe Thunderstorms Expected for Parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 Warning for severe thunderstorms that are expected in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

"Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, extreme south-eastern Lowveld of Limpopo, and the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal [are expected]," said the SAWS.

In addition, a Yellow Level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for the Free State, North West, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng (excluding the extreme north) and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock are expected.