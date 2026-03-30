South Africa: Ramaphosa Says Corruption Fight Shows Progress but Problems Remain

President Cyril Ramaphosa says new investigations into police corruption must help clean up crime fighting systems and rebuild public trust in the security services.· Police minister Senzo Mchunu denies claims of links to crime networks after explosive allegations that led to his removal and replacement by acting minister Professor Firoz Cachalia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is making progress in the fight against corruption, but admits the problem is far from over.

He spoke on Saturday at the African National Congress provincial conference held at Mbombela Stadium.

Ramaphosa told party members that corruption remains a serious issue in the country, even though steps are being taken to deal with it.

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He said investigations by the Madlanga Commission and a special parliamentary committee should be seen as a chance to fix what is broken in the police service.

Ramaphosa said the goal is to build a police service and wider security system that people can trust.

The investigations were launched after a public briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Mkhwanazi made strong claims about corruption, political interference and the protection of criminal networks within the justice system.

He also raised concerns about the disbandment of a special police unit that was probing political killings.

His claims led to major political tension and public debate.

Mkhwanazi accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of working with crime figures, including businessman Vusimuzi Matlala and political figure Brown Mogotsi.

Mchunu has denied all the claims.

Ramaphosa placed him on special leave and appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.

Ramaphosa also spoke about other challenges facing the country.

He said there has been some progress in dealing with water shortages, although many communities still struggle with supply problems.

He warned about corruption linked to water tankers and said municipalities must take control of water delivery during emergencies.

Ramaphosa said local governments should own water tankers instead of relying on private companies.

He said this would help stop what he called a water tanker mafia.

At the same conference, Mandla Ndlovu was re-elected unopposed as provincial chairperson.

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Other leaders were also elected without opposition.

The only contested position was treasurer, where Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makhushe Mazibuko won after her rival failed to secure enough support.