Somalia Intelligence Agency Says Al-Shabaab Leaders Killed in 10-Month Operations

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has released a list of Al-Shabaab leaders killed during operations conducted over the past 10 months by its forces in coordination with international partners, the agency said in a statement.

NISA said the operations formed part of sustained efforts to weaken the militant group's operational capacity and dismantle its senior leadership structures and support networks.

According to the statement, those targeted included key figures involved in planning attacks, collecting funds and directing battlefield activities across the country.

The agency added that the successes were the result of close cooperation between Somali security forces and international partners, which it said had strengthened intelligence-gathering capabilities and improved the execution of coordinated operations.

NISA did not specify the exact locations or dates of the killings but emphasized that the campaign would continue as part of broader efforts to degrade Al-Shabaab's command structure and limit its ability to conduct attacks.

Officials described the operations as ongoing, saying further updates would be provided as security efforts progress.